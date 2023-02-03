Govt working urgently to tackle PM2.5 crisis, says spokesman

The government has not been idle about the crisis and tackling PM2.5 pollution has become a national priority, Anucha said.

“The prime minister instructed all the state agencies to monitor the situation closely and continuously. He also follows up on the progress regularly to make sure that his proposed measures are taken,” he said.

The government has taken short- and long-term measures to deal with the problem, and information has been released to the public so that people can protect themselves from the health risks of PM2.5, Anucha said.

The amount of PM2.5 – fine dust – in the air is increasing in urban, farming and forested areas of the country, while the lack of airflow, as well as dry weather, are aggravating the problem, the spokesman said.

