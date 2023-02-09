EC justifies House seats calculation, rejects Wissanu’s advice to seek court opinion

Wissanu argued that stateless people cannot vote although they are counted as part of Thailand’s population by the Provincial Administration Department. Wissanu said counting them would distort the number of House seats, especially in border provinces where there are a lot of stateless people.

Wissanu suggested that the EC seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court on the matter.

Replying to a question by a reporter about Wissanu’s suggestion, Ittiporn dug his heels in and said the EC had no intention to approach the Constitutional Court.

Ittiporn was speaking to reporters after he met and consulted with representatives of political parties on the ceiling on spending for each political party and election candidate during the election campaign.

The meeting, which was held at the EC head office, also discussed rules for putting up campaign signs and how parties would conduct primaries before selecting candidates.

Ittiporn said the EC Office had prepared three models for setting the ceiling on spending, which were discussed with political parties during the meeting on Thursday.

In the first model, each candidate would be allowed to spend no more than 6.5 million baht and a party 152 million baht if the House completes its term on March 22. If the House were to be dissolved before completion of its term, the ceiling would be reduced to 1.74 million and 40.6 million baht, respectively.

The first model took into account the daily minimum wage rates, the consumer price index and diesel price as well as prices of plywood and vinyl boards, Ittiporn said.

He said the second model also took into account opinions of the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Thailand and the Commerce Ministry while the third model also took into account the inflation rate.

Ittiporn said the EC Office would later consider the opinions of those who had attended the meeting and make the decision on the ceiling on election spending by candidates and parties.https://www.nationthailand.com/thailand/politics/40024500

