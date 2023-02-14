Seven Thai political parties lay out ideas to provide a fillip to tourism

The discussion was part of the 19th joint meeting of the Association of Thai Travel Agents on Tuesday. The goal was to offer updates on the travel and hotel business situation, discuss some challenges, and look for solutions among members.

Woraphop Viriyaroj from Move Forward Party, Sampan Panpat from Chartthaipattana Party, Thames Kraitat from Chart Pattana Kla Party, Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch from Thai Sang Thai Party, Pimrapee Phanwichatikul from Democrat Party, Jakkapon Tangsuttitham from Pheu Thai Party and Khemapol Auitayakul from Bhumjaithai Party were the panellists.

They unanimously agreed that the tourism industry is one of the critical engines driving Thailand's economy. However, there is still work to be done to make the country the best in the world in the long run.

Each party's tourism policy has some similarities. They informed the audience, who were mostly hotel and travel business owners and entrepreneurs, that the country's tourism regulations are outdated and overly bureaucratic.

These regulations must be amended in collaboration with the private sector. The laws must be simplified for ease of access and to save time, they said.

Meanwhile, Thailand must improve its infrastructure throughout the country in order to receive millions of tourists each year, as well as find or create new products that will keep tourists returning to the country.

Woraphop of the Move Forward Party wants the government to decentralise power to local governors who understand what their communities require and which solutions are best for them.