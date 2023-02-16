The premier strikes back, targeting Thaksin and Pheu Thai

Many Cabinet members from previous governments were sent to prison for corruption while none from his administration has been convicted for graft, he said.

While he was making his speech, a placard was displayed nearby with a pointed message: five government ministers from a past government and three others from another were found guilty of corruption and sentenced to prison.

“Regarding corruption, many of you made allegations [against the current government] although many of your former ministers were involved in corruption and served time in prison for it. Some others are now abroad. These are facts,” Prayut said.

He was referring to certain key government figures of the past who fled corruption charges to live abroad in self-exile, including Thaksin. The ex-PM, who was deposed in a military coup in 2006, is regarded as the patriarch of the opposition Pheu Thai Party, whose government was overthrown in May 2014 in a power seizure led by General Prayut while he was serving as the Army chief.

Prayut also countered allegations by opposition MPs that he lacked responsibility in tackling the country’s chronic narcotics problem.