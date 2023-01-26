No House dissolution to escape showdown with opposition: Prayut
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has vowed not to dissolve the House of Representatives to escape a showdown with the opposition, a top official said on Thursday.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri quoted Prayut as saying that he was ready to participate in the debate with the opposition and he was confident of answering all their questions.
The opposition has invoked Section 152 of the Constitution to seek a general debate without voting at the end of the debate.
The coalition and opposition whips have agreed to hold the debate on February 15 and 16.
When submitting the motion late last month, the opposition vowed to “unmask” Prayut, who is regarded by his supporters as a “good man”. The opposition also vowed to “cleanse” Thailand of “contamination” in politics caused by Prayut.
Anucha said on Thursday that Prayut would use the debate as an opportunity to inform the public of the achievements of his administration.
“The prime minister has affirmed his readiness to answer all the questions, especially about the government’s performance,” Anucha said.
He said Prayut would take the chance to inform the public of the progress of the government’s 12 urgent policies.
“The prime minister has been working with transparency, integrity and accountability as well as good governance. The prime minister always gives priority to the people’s and national interests so he is confident that he would be able to respond to all issues raised,” the spokesman said.
