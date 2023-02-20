Democrats unveil election vow to stop free sale of cannabis

The party had listened carefully to public opinion and found people wanted to end the free sale of marijuana, Democrat assistant secretary-general Chanin Rungsaeng explained.

“Children and youths can easily buy ganja to smoke,” he said, adding that this had sparked widespread worries.

He said the Democrat Party only supported using cannabis for medical purposes.

“We don’t agree with the use of ganja for recreational purposes, which is now happening,” Chanin said.