Chart Thai Pattana pockets over 23 million in donations ahead of general election

Bhumjaithai came in third with 16.977 million baht in its coffers. Its key donations were:

• 9.8 million from Rightman Co Ltd

• 1.99 million from Phet Meechai Trading

• 999,500 from Pithaksit Chiwaratphat

Pheu Thai Party came in fourth with 10 million baht from two donors:

• 5 million from Chalermkiart Phutinat, director of Siam Incubator

• 5 million from Ban Tal Development.

The Palang Chol Party, whose stronghold is in Chonburi, received two donations worth a total of 3.38 million baht. The donors were:

• Ekkasit Ngampichet, adviser to the Pattaya Tourism Business Association

• Stil Khunpluem, wife of late Saensuk sub-district mayor Somchai “Kamnan Poh” Khunpluem

Though Palang Chol did not contest in the 2019 election after its politicians defected to Palang Pracharath Party, it still wields influence in local politics.

Stil donated the money to Palang Chol on December 26, long before her son Sonthaya led 10 members of his faction to join Pheu Thai Party on February 8.

Donations received by other parties were:

• Democrat: 729,000

• Move Forward: 2.29 million

• Thai Economics: 1.5 million

• Prachachart: 250,000

• Rak Tham: 21,000

• Kla Party: 700,000

• Puanchon Chao Thai: 710,000

• Sen Thang Mai: 100,000

• Thai Civilised: 300,000

• Chart Pattanakla: 360,000