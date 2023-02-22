Thanathorn backs Move Forward PM bid despite pro-democracy rift
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, ex-leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party (FFP), has announced he and fellow FFP founder Piyabutr Saengkanokkul will support Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to become the next prime minister.
Thanathorn, who is now chairman of the Progressive Movement, said he, Piyabutr and other former FFP members will support Move Forward and its leader’s bid to become PM at the upcoming election. Move Forward is the successor to FFP, which came third in the 2019 election after campaigning on a liberal reformist platform.
Thanathorn pledged the support via Twitter on the third anniversary of the dissolution of his party by the Constitutional Court.
On February 21, 2020, the court ruled that FFP unlawfully obtained loans from Thanathorn, which resulted in its dissolution and a 10-year ban on Thanathorn, Piyabutr and other party executives from holding political posts and contesting elections.
Thanathorn, Piyabutr and Pita had been seen as Thailand’s pro-democracy trio. Pita escaped the ban because he held no executive post in Future Forward.
Thanathorn was tweeting on Wednesday morning after Pita and Piyabutr traded barbs on Twitter late Tuesday night.
Pita said Piyabutr should stop rocking the boat and derailing the efforts of others. Piyabutr retaliated by posting that Pita was claiming credit by seeking to tarnish others.
Piyabutr said his love for Move Forward and his responsibility to the founders of Future Forward meant he could not let Pita’s comment pass without explanation.
He vowed to respond to Pita’s allegations against him at length soon.
Piyabutr said he loved and supported Move Forward as the party was necessary for Thailand’s transition to full democracy, but he could not tolerate Pita blaming others and portraying himself as a hero.