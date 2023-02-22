Thanathorn backs Move Forward PM bid despite pro-democracy rift

Thanathorn, who is now chairman of the Progressive Movement, said he, Piyabutr and other former FFP members will support Move Forward and its leader’s bid to become PM at the upcoming election. Move Forward is the successor to FFP, which came third in the 2019 election after campaigning on a liberal reformist platform.

Thanathorn pledged the support via Twitter on the third anniversary of the dissolution of his party by the Constitutional Court.

On February 21, 2020, the court ruled that FFP unlawfully obtained loans from Thanathorn, which resulted in its dissolution and a 10-year ban on Thanathorn, Piyabutr and other party executives from holding political posts and contesting elections.