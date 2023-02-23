Tetchy Prayut ‘500%’ ready for election, snaps back at reporters

Prayut has been nominated as a PM candidate by the United Thai Nation (Ruam Thai Sang Chart) Party.

The PM was answering reporters’ questions after opening the EEC Rubber and Economic Crops Festival 2023 in Rayong province on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Prayut said he would dissolve the House next month so that the general election could be held on May 7 as scheduled. The PM said the Election Commission (EC) should have enough time to organise the national poll if he dissolves the House before its four-year term ends on March 22.

However, a potential for delay has arisen after the EC asked the Constitutional Court to rule on whether non-Thai citizens should be counted when redrawing constituency boundaries. The court is due to deliver its ruling on March 3.

Asked about rumours he will choose the Wan Thongchai (auspicious day) of March 15 as the dissolution date, the premier said: “What do you want me to say? The top priority now is to make people happy and the country peaceful. Don’t overthink everything.”

He added tetchily that he could not predict if the country would be peaceful after the election but was tired that some media outlets keep asking him the same question.