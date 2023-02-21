Prayut says House will be dissolved early so election can be held on May 7

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prayut said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam had explained the election timeline to the Cabinet. Wissanu also explained what the caretaker Cabinet can and cannot do before the election is held.

Prayut said he now understands that the Election Commission (EC) requires time to organise the election and that it should have enough time if he dissolves the House early.

The EC had announced that the election can be held on May 7 if the current House completes its four-year term on March 22, after the last election was held on March 23, 2019.