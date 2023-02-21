EC sets election campaign spending limits for candidates and parties
The Election Commission has approved regulations prescribing a ceiling on expenditure by candidates and parties for the general election.
The expenditure ceiling, approved on Tuesday, covers the scenario of the House of Representatives completing its term and in the event of Parliament dissolution.
A general election is scheduled to be held after the House of Representatives completes its term on March 23.
However, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to dissolve Parliament at the beginning of March.
The general election is scheduled to be held on May 7 if the house completes its tenure.
Constituency MP candidates must not spend more than 7 million baht per person, while political parties with party-list MP candidates must not spend more than 163 million baht per party on election campaigns after the end of the House term.
In case of Parliament dissolution, constituency MP candidates must not spend more than 1.9 million baht per person, while political parties with party-list MP candidates must not spend more than 44 million baht per party.
In case no candidate is elected and new candidates need to be fielded, constituency MP candidates must not spend more than 950,000 baht per person.
Meanwhile, constituency MP candidates must not spend more than 1.9 million baht per person if a re-election is necessitated after the election result.
