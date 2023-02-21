EC sets election campaign spending limits for candidates and parties

The expenditure ceiling, approved on Tuesday, covers the scenario of the House of Representatives completing its term and in the event of Parliament dissolution.

A general election is scheduled to be held after the House of Representatives completes its term on March 23.

However, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to dissolve Parliament at the beginning of March.

The general election is scheduled to be held on May 7 if the house completes its tenure.