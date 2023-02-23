Democrats drum up support with Labanoon frontman’s election anthem
Thailand’s oldest political party is hoping to hit an election high note with its new social media campaign.
The Democrat Party will release “Chao Wan Mai” (Next Morning), sung by crooner-turned-politician Metee Arun, as its election anthem on YouTube channel this Saturday at 8am.
Metee is the frontman of Labanoon, one of the most popular Thai bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s. He is set to contest the upcoming election in the southern border province of Narathiwat under the Democrat banner.
A more youthful face could help the party woo back young voters who flocked to the Future Forward Party at the 2019 election, leaving the Democrats trailing in fourth with just 53 seats.
Continuing the musical theme, the Democrats’ new campaign poster depicts former leader and ex-premier Chuan Leekpai holding drumsticks in front of a large Sabat Chai victory drum. Chuan currently serves as House speaker and Parliament president.
The Democrats launched their election campaign after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha revealed this week that the House of Representatives would be dissolved in March, paving way for a May 7 poll as had been tentatively scheduled by the Election Commission.
Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit announced that the party’s three former chiefs – Chuan, Banyat Bantadtan and Abhisit Vejjajiva – would top its roster of party-list candidates.
Jurin, who is the commerce minister and a deputy prime minister in the current government, said the three former leaders were experienced names who would woo plenty of support for the party.
The Democrats have suffered a slew of defections by their MPs and executive members to other political parties.
Democrat deputy leader Sathit Pitutecha, who is also deputy public health minister, admitted this week that the party had lost popularity. He said the Democrats needed to assemble their best possible team for a campaign that regained the trust of party supporters, as the next election would “not be easy”.