Democrats drum up support with Labanoon frontman’s election anthem

The Democrat Party will release “Chao Wan Mai” (Next Morning), sung by crooner-turned-politician Metee Arun, as its election anthem on YouTube channel this Saturday at 8am.

Metee is the frontman of Labanoon, one of the most popular Thai bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s. He is set to contest the upcoming election in the southern border province of Narathiwat under the Democrat banner.

A more youthful face could help the party woo back young voters who flocked to the Future Forward Party at the 2019 election, leaving the Democrats trailing in fourth with just 53 seats.

Continuing the musical theme, the Democrats’ new campaign poster depicts former leader and ex-premier Chuan Leekpai holding drumsticks in front of a large Sabat Chai victory drum. Chuan currently serves as House speaker and Parliament president.