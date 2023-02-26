Veteran Democrat 'offered 200 million baht to defect’

Chuan did not name the party that offered the money or the Democrat it was offered to.

The politician declined the 200 million baht offer but eventually decided to leave the Democrats, said Chuan, a former leader of the party.

Chuan said the Democrat veteran confessed he was offered 200 million baht to help another party sweep House seats in the southern province while Chuan visited him in a hospital.

Chuan said his colleague did not take the offer at the time and remained a Democrat.