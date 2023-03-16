Miss LGBTQ joins Democrat, party claims validation of its policy on sexual diversity

Democrat deputy spokeswoman Darunwan Charnpipattanachai said Litaphat “Lita” Butrsamrarn, who is Miss LGBT Kamphaeng Phet 2023, had applied for ordinary membership of the party on Wednesday.

Darunwan said Litaphat was welcomed by Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai.

Darunwan said Litaphat has been at the forefront of the campaign for rights of the LGBTQ community.

She graduated from Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Pharmacy and got a Master of Business Administration from the European International University.