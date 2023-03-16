Miss LGBTQ joins Democrat, party claims validation of its policy on sexual diversity
The Democrat Party on Thursday said that a Miss LGBTQ and an activist for LGBTQ rights had joined the party as an ordinary member, which was proof of its policy to promote gender rights.
Democrat deputy spokeswoman Darunwan Charnpipattanachai said Litaphat “Lita” Butrsamrarn, who is Miss LGBT Kamphaeng Phet 2023, had applied for ordinary membership of the party on Wednesday.
Darunwan said Litaphat was welcomed by Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai.
Darunwan said Litaphat has been at the forefront of the campaign for rights of the LGBTQ community.
She graduated from Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Pharmacy and got a Master of Business Administration from the European International University.
Darunwan said Litaphat had once campaigned for the Khon Kaen University to allow LGBTQ graduates to dress in accordance with their sexual orientation for the commencement ceremonies.
Litaphat has also been joining campaigns for equal marriage rights for LGBTQ people and for better legal protection.
Darunwan quoted Litaphat as saying that she had joined the Democrat because the party has clear policies to push for liberty and equality of people with sexual diversity.
Darunwan said the Democrat Party has appointed a member of the human rights and sexual equality committee to the party’s strategies committee.