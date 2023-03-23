2023 general election the most expensive ever

Since 2001, seven elections have been held, the last one taking place in 2019 — two years after the current Constitution came into effect.

On January 24, Thailand’s Cabinet approved a budget of 5.94 billion baht for the Election Commission (EC) to hold the upcoming election.

That sum of money would make the 2023 election the most expensive ever – roughly 1.7 billion baht higher than in 2019.

The EC had earlier explained the need for a higher budget due to the increase in election districts from 300 to 400 and the switch from one to two ballots.