FRIDAY, April 07, 2023
nationthailand
THURSDAY, March 23, 2023

The Nation has compiled data on the expenditure Thailand has incurred for holding general elections in the past two decades.

Since 2001, seven elections have been held, the last one taking place in 2019 — two years after the current Constitution came into effect.

On January 24, Thailand’s Cabinet approved a budget of 5.94 billion baht for the Election Commission (EC) to hold the upcoming election.

That sum of money would make the 2023 election the most expensive ever – roughly 1.7 billion baht higher than in 2019.

The EC had earlier explained the need for a higher budget due to the increase in election districts from 300 to 400 and the switch from one to two ballots.

Following the change in the electoral system, the committee for each polling station needed to increase polling personnel from 5 to 9 people, the EC said

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri explained on January 24 that of the total, 5.104 billion baht will be used for personnel-related expenses, such as training staff, who will be in charge of overseeing the election.

He added the remaining 840 million baht would go towards other issues like voting arrangements for overseas Thais and election security.

Around 4.22 billion baht were spent to organise the 2019 election.

The EC has scheduled May 14 as election day.

2023 general election the most expensive ever

What each election has cost the country in the last 20 years

2023 – Budgeted 5.94 billion baht

2019 – 4.22 billion baht (The budget used for 2023 election is 40.7% higher than in 2019)

*2014 – 3.88 billion baht

2011 – 3.30 billion baht

2007 – 2.52 billion baht

*2006 – 2.15 billion baht 

2005 – 1.50 billion baht 

2001 – 2 billion baht

* The 2014 and 2006 elections were invalidated.

Source: Isra News Agency

