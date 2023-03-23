Palang Pracharath picks leader Prawit as No 1 party-list candidate

The decision was made by a selection committee headed by PPRP secretary general Santi Promphat, who was ranked number 2 on the party list.

General Prawit, who serves as a deputy prime minister in the current government, is also expected to be named the party’s sole prime ministerial candidate.

Other top PPRP party-list candidates include deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan at number 3, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn (No 4), Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate (No 5), former deputy PM Mingkwan Saengsuwan (No 6), party treasurer Narumon Pinyosinwat (No 7), former finance minister Uttama Saowanayon (No 10), former deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul (No 11), and former commerce minister Sonthirat Sonthijirawong (No 12).

The selection committee also finalised the list of 400 PPRP candidates for the constituency contests, according to the source.

Thailand’s House of Representatives will have 500 MPs after the election – 400 constituency MPs and 100 from the party-list system.