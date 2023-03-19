Palang Pracharath never eyed coalition with Pheu Thai, says Prawit
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan emphatically rejected rumours of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) ever considering setting up a coalition with the opposition Pheu Thai Party after the elections.
“I have never said this to you before,” he told reporters on Saturday. He also denied ever indicating to the press that there was a possibility of PPRP cooperating with Pheu Thai.
Prawit, who is also PPRP leader, made these comments while campaigning for votes at the Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite Bangkok’s City Hall.
He said he was excited about launching the campaign in Bangkok, adding that PPRP hopes to hang on to its 12 MP seats in the capital during the election.
The general election is tentatively scheduled for May 7.
“We will do our best [during the election],” he said, adding that he respected voters’ decision.
Prawit also posed for selfies with young voters and called on them to vote for his party.
At the campaign, he unveiled his party’s “Bangkok+5” policy that aims to stimulate the economy and improve locals’ quality of life in the capital and its five adjacent provinces. The provinces are Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao.
Uttama Savanayana, who is overseeing the party’s policies, said PPRP was planning to target 10 specific areas in the capital for development. He said the aim will be to enhance these areas’ characteristics and improve transportation.
He said Bangkok had the potential to become a world metropolis like London or New York.
“The party will do its best for the people in Bangkok and across Thailand,” he said.
Uttama added that PPRP also has big plans for the five adjacent provinces. For instance, he said, Nakhon Pathom will be developed into an innovation city, while electric trains and e-commerce will be promoted in Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao.
Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi, on the other hand, will be promoted as leading residential areas.
“Bangkok should lead the change as it is at the centre of all activities, especially economy, culture and transportation,” he said.
Uttama went on to say that PPRP will set up a fund called “Pracharath Fund” to tackle debt issues by honing people’s skills and granting business loans.
“PPRP also aims to ease people’s burden by waiving income tax for those earning no more than 500,000 a year and giving first-home buyers a 200,000 deduction in personal income tax,” he said.
He also said that state welfare cardholders’ privileges will cover utilities and transportation, while each citizen will be provided with a 200,000 baht life insurance for free.