Palang Pracharath never eyed coalition with Pheu Thai, says Prawit

“I have never said this to you before,” he told reporters on Saturday. He also denied ever indicating to the press that there was a possibility of PPRP cooperating with Pheu Thai.

Prawit, who is also PPRP leader, made these comments while campaigning for votes at the Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite Bangkok’s City Hall.

He said he was excited about launching the campaign in Bangkok, adding that PPRP hopes to hang on to its 12 MP seats in the capital during the election.

The general election is tentatively scheduled for May 7.

“We will do our best [during the election],” he said, adding that he respected voters’ decision.

Prawit also posed for selfies with young voters and called on them to vote for his party.