Leader offers hope to lower-ranked candidates on Move Forward party list

Pita was responding to reports that some party-list candidates were dissatisfied that they were overtaken by new faces and placed lower on the Move Forward’s list of popular vote candidates although they had stayed with the party since the 2019 election.

Pita said he had compiled the names of party-list candidates based on the party’s policy and a strong possibility of the party becoming a partner in the next ruling coalition after the May 14 election.

Pita explained that those higher on the list would leave their House seats to become ministers or take other posts once the Move Forward becomes a coalition partner, enabling those lower in the list to move up to fill their places.