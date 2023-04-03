Leader offers hope to lower-ranked candidates on Move Forward party list
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Monday sought to pacify upset party-list candidates of the party who are low on the list, saying they still have a chance to win House seats.
Pita was responding to reports that some party-list candidates were dissatisfied that they were overtaken by new faces and placed lower on the Move Forward’s list of popular vote candidates although they had stayed with the party since the 2019 election.
Pita said he had compiled the names of party-list candidates based on the party’s policy and a strong possibility of the party becoming a partner in the next ruling coalition after the May 14 election.
Pita explained that those higher on the list would leave their House seats to become ministers or take other posts once the Move Forward becomes a coalition partner, enabling those lower in the list to move up to fill their places.
Pita said the campaign theme this year was different from the 2019 election, as this year Move Forward was pushing its ideas on the economy.
He said a few candidates higher on the party-list were economic experts and specialists to push for soft power.
One of them is an expert on micro environment, garbage disposal and global warming, Pita added.
Pita said Move Forward has a strong culture and even those who were dissatisfied would continue to work for the party.
He said he did not think Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, a leader of the Progressive Movement and former secretary-general of the Future Forward Party, was unhappy with the party-list. Future Forward was disbanded following a Constitutional Court ruling, leading to the formation of Move Forward.
Pita said Piyabutr also praised Thiratchai Panthumat, a former party-list MP, for choosing to contest in a constituency instead.
Pita quoted Piyabutr as prasing the decision of former party-list MP and deputy leader Picharn Chaopattanawong for deciding to work behind the scenes instead of contesting the election.