Pheu Thai vows to forge ‘People’s Constitution’, restore justice to society

Chaikasem, a former attorney-general, said the rule of law was crucial to regulate society, help people and develop the country. However, it had been misused by the government over the past eight years, resulting in distortion of the legal process.

He added that the bureaucracy was also being abused in order to benefit a few small groups.

"Government officials do not serve the people and consider them as taxpayers," he said.

He went on to say that the 2017 Constitution had been used to extend the rule of coup-makers, while preventing people from participating in constitutional amendment.

"Pheu Thai will not allow this to happen," he said, asking people to have faith in the party.