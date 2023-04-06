Srettha declares war on inequality as he launches push to become PM

Srettha was speaking during the election campaign event "One team for all Thais" at Thunderdome Stadium in Nonthaburi on Wednesday.

He said he was honoured to be chosen as one of Pheu Thai's three PM candidates along with Pheu Thai Family head Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the party's political strategy chief Chaikasem Nitisiri.

Srettha, who quit his post as president and CEO of property firm Sansiri on Monday, said that the next prime minister had a duty to restore the Thai economy after three years of Covid-19.

He asked people to vote for Pheu Thai so the party could form the next government and use its policies to improve the country.

Focusing on the issues of poverty and inequality, he said: "Even though I will not be able to see equality among Thais, I will do my best to ensure that new generations have a better quality of life.”