Srettha declares war on inequality as he launches push to become PM
Pheu Thai prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin vowed to serve the people and combat poverty and inequality if he is elected as the country’s 30th prime minister.
Srettha was speaking during the election campaign event "One team for all Thais" at Thunderdome Stadium in Nonthaburi on Wednesday.
He said he was honoured to be chosen as one of Pheu Thai's three PM candidates along with Pheu Thai Family head Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the party's political strategy chief Chaikasem Nitisiri.
Srettha, who quit his post as president and CEO of property firm Sansiri on Monday, said that the next prime minister had a duty to restore the Thai economy after three years of Covid-19.
He asked people to vote for Pheu Thai so the party could form the next government and use its policies to improve the country.
Focusing on the issues of poverty and inequality, he said: "Even though I will not be able to see equality among Thais, I will do my best to ensure that new generations have a better quality of life.”
A Pheu Thai government would introduce a digital wallet to stimulate the economy from the grassroots to the national level, he said.
"Under the digital wallet policy, people aged over 16 will receive 10,000 baht," he explained. People could spend the credit at participating shops within 4 kilometres of their homes over six months, he added. The policy would also result in more tax revenue for the government.
Economic stimulus measures implemented by the current government had only benefited certain groups, resulting in economic inequality, he added.
Pheu Thai would also seek new channels for Thai manufacturers to penetrate the global market. The party would accelerate negotiations with other countries for trade and visa-free travel to attract foreign investment and create jobs for Thai people, Srettha said.
He also vowed to upgrade infrastructure to global standards by expanding airports and railways.
"Thailand must be a transport hub covering air, rail and water.”
Pheu Thai would also focus on managing natural resources while tackling floods and PM2.5 air pollution.
He said cooperation among all groups was crucial for Thailand’s development. He added that he joined the election race to tackle poverty, not seek conflict with others.
"Pheu Thai wants to see all people have a better quality of life with equal rights and liberties," he said.