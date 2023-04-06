Jurin pleads with Democrat ex-supporters to restore faith in party as it turns 77

“Party members who used to vote for us, please vote for us again; those of you who deserted us the last time, please come back. Please support the Democrat and help this political institution, this political party, continue to grow to be able to serve the people,” Jurin implored in his speech.

“Your support is not only for us but also for our beloved country and for the ultimate benefits of the country so that the nation will move on to a better future with sustainability.”

Jurin made the speech after the party held Islamic, Brahmin and Buddhist religious rites at the party head office to mark the 77th anniversary of the party’s establishment.