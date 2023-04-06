Jurin pleads with Democrat ex-supporters to restore faith in party as it turns 77
Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit pleaded with long-time supporters to return to the fold as the country’s oldest political party celebrated its 77th anniversary on Thursday.
“Party members who used to vote for us, please vote for us again; those of you who deserted us the last time, please come back. Please support the Democrat and help this political institution, this political party, continue to grow to be able to serve the people,” Jurin implored in his speech.
“Your support is not only for us but also for our beloved country and for the ultimate benefits of the country so that the nation will move on to a better future with sustainability.”
Jurin made the speech after the party held Islamic, Brahmin and Buddhist religious rites at the party head office to mark the 77th anniversary of the party’s establishment.
In a display of unity, former party leaders Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan and Jurin’s predecessor, Abhisit Vejjajiva, also attended the rites. When Jurin posed for photos, he was flanked by Chuan and Abhisit.
Abhisit stepped down after the Democrat suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2019 election. His comment that he would not support coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha for prime minster after the 2019 poll was blamed for the party's defeat. The Democrat won just 53 MPs, compared to 165 and 159 in the 2007 and 2011 elections respectively.
Chuan, Abhisit and several Democrat executives also attended the Islamic rite. Jurin chaired all the religious rites.
The Brahmin rite was held to make an offering to the statue of goddess Mother Earth watering the earth with her long hair, which is the symbol of the party.
The Democrat Party was founded by Khuang Aphaiwong on April 5, 1946, but the party considers April 6 as the party's founding day, to coincide with Chakri Memorial Day, as a conservative and royalist party, following the January 1946 elections. Early members included royalists opposed to Pridi Phanomyong and former Seri Thai underground resistance members.
After the three religious rites, Jurin spoke to the party members, who were mostly wearing the party’s blue jacket.
He said the party always held religious rites of the three religions because the Democrat attached importance to all religions.
“I would like to inform all of you that we have survived our 77th year and we are entering the 78th year. We won’t stop here.
“I’m confident that with our ideology and our past achievements and with integrity that we always adhere to from the days of our ancestor founding members, we’ll move on forever as Democrats,” Jurin said.