Pheu Thai's 10,000 baht ‘giveaway’ pledge labelled ‘illegal’

Somchai was responding to Pheu Thai candidate for prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who reiterated on Thursday that the party will transfer 10,000 baht into digital wallets for every Thai over 16 if it leads the next government.

“The great-grandfather of populism has emerged,” Somchai quipped on Facebook, likely referring to Thaksin Shinawatra whose Thai Rak Thai party swept to power in 2001 with a raft of populist policies. Phue Thai is Thai Rak Thai’s latest incarnation.

Pheu Thai has said the goals of the digital-transfer pledge include stimulating local economies, helping people overcome the economic suffering of the last several years, and nudging all Thais into the digital age. Srettha said the money transferred into digital wallets must be spent within six months in local communities.