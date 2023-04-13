Paetongtarn urges voters at big Chiang Mai rally to clear away ‘dictatorship’

She wished people in Chiang Mai and other northern provinces a happy and safe Songkran festival.

She also expressed concern over the severe PM2.5 air pollution afflicting the city and its effect on tourism over the Thai New Year.

Levels of PM2.5 soared to 148 milligrams per cubic metre (μg/m3) on Thursday, according to the Pollution Control Department.

Thailand’s safe limit for PM2.5 – fine-dust pollution linked with early death from heart and/or lung conditions – is 50μg/m3.

Chiang Mai was second only to Beijing in the rankings of the world’s most polluted cities published by air quality-monitoring website IQAir on Thursday.

"If Pheu Thai is elected, we will accelerate efforts to pass the clean air law to combat PM2.5 as soon as possible," Paetongtarn said.

She urged Chiang Mai locals make this a reality by voting for Pheu Thai.

Chiang Mai is a Pheu Thai stronghold and the hometown of fugitive former PM Thaksin, the party’s patriarch and Paetongtarn’s father.