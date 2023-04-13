Democrats join water-splashing festivities in Siam Square

Deputy leader, Ongart Klampaiboon, chair of the party’s Bangkok policies team, Suchatvee Suwansawat, party-list candidate Watanya Bunnag, and other Bangkok candidates comprised ”Team Democrat”. Watanya, known affectionately as “Madame Dear”, is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.

The Democrat’s Songkran celebrations started at Wat Pathum Wanaram Rachaworawihan where they paid respect to Buddha images with a water-pouring ceremony. They also built traditional sand castles to ensure an auspicious start to the New Year.