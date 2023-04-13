Democrats join water-splashing festivities in Siam Square
Armed with water guns and donning floral-print shirts, high-profile members of the Democrat Party joined youths and tourists for water-splashing festivities in Siam Square on Thursday.
Deputy leader, Ongart Klampaiboon, chair of the party’s Bangkok policies team, Suchatvee Suwansawat, party-list candidate Watanya Bunnag, and other Bangkok candidates comprised ”Team Democrat”. Watanya, known affectionately as “Madame Dear”, is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.
The Democrat’s Songkran celebrations started at Wat Pathum Wanaram Rachaworawihan where they paid respect to Buddha images with a water-pouring ceremony. They also built traditional sand castles to ensure an auspicious start to the New Year.
Next, they travelled by tuk-tuks festooned with Democrat’s campaign banners to Siam Square to join the water-splashing festivities.
Suchatvee and Watanya were recognised and greeted by members of the public.
Speaking to reporters after the event, Watanya said the playful atmosphere reminded her of the Songkran celebrations of her youth.
Songkran is a time for families and relatives to reunite, she said, adding that the festival should be promoted more to attract foreign tourists because they are charmed by it and enjoy attending water-splashing events.
A Democrat government will promote Thai festivals throughout the year so that Thai traditions and ceremonies draw foreign tourists to visit the kingdom, Watanya said.