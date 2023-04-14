Watchdog offers up to 1 million baht reward for information on vote buyers
People who report electoral fraud can receive a reward of up to 1 million baht from the Election Commission, the commission said on Friday.
Anyone with information about election cheating, such as vote buying or distribution of goods for votes, can report the crimes to the commission through multiple channels, it said in a press release.
The commission is offering cash rewards of 100,000 to 1 million baht, depending on the importance of the information supplied.
It also promised confidentiality to informants and guaranteed “maximum security” for them through its cooperation with the Royal Thai Police.
Reports of election cheating are not considered complaints against the election, the commission said. Informants’ reports must not contain false information intended to damage others, it said.
The commission can be contacted through its website and mobile application “Pineapple Eyes”, by phone (02 141 8860, 02 141 8579 and 02 141 8858) and hotline (1444), or through any of its provincial offices.