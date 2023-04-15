Critics of Pheu Thai’s massive cash transfer pledge are just ‘playing politics’

The plan is legal and Pheu Thai has already explained it to the Election Commission, Srettha said while campaigning in Ratchaburi province.

Criticism of the plan is a “political tactic” rival political parties are using in the run-up to the May 14 general election, said the property tycoon turned politician.

“Pheu Thai is always ready to explain [its policies] to the people,” he added.

The payments will be transferred into digital wallets of every Thai 16 or older next January 1, if Pheu Thai succeeds in forming the next government, Srettha said previously.

The New Year transfer is aimed at stimulating the economy at the local level, Pheu Thai members have said. The money must be spent within six months and within 4 kilometres of each recipient’s registered address. Block-chain technology will be used to ensure the money in the digital wallets is spent in the designated area.

