Nation Group to announce ‘accurate’ results of election survey Tuesday
The Nation Group will announce the results of its comprehensive opinion survey on the May 14 general election on Tuesday.
Chettha Supyen, director of the Nation Poll and assistant rector of Navamindradhiraj University, said on Sunday he was confident the “Road to the Future: Election 2023 and Thailand’s Future” would produce very accurate results.
The survey was launched on March 10 and Nation Poll began sending out 1,000 volunteers to interview respondents nationwide.
The poll is being conducted in cooperation with the Institute of Future Studies for Development.
The poll is divided into two rounds. The first involves 40,000 people in nine regions, including Bangkok. The second round will cover 110,000 respondents, who will be interviewed in the last week of this month.
Chettha reckons the Nation Poll is more accurate because volunteers have been knocking on doors to meet respondents face-to-face, instead of just calling random phone numbers.
However, he admitted that knocking on doors may present other obstacles. For instance, volunteers must choose the right time to visit randomly chosen homes. He said the targets may not want to be interviewed too early in the day, may not wish to open the door in the heat of the day and it may be too dangerous for volunteers to knock on random doors in the evening.
Also, he said, if residents of the targeted houses do not wish to answer questions, another house will have to be chosen to ensure the result is accurate.
He added that the Institute of Future Studies for Development has more than 10 years of experience in conducting opinion surveys and can make sure the Nation Poll will yield accurate results.
Chettha also pointed out that a survey conducted by Nation TV and the institute predicted Chadchart Sittipunt’s victory in Bangkok gubernatorial election accurately.