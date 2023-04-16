Nation Group to announce ‘accurate’ results of election survey Tuesday

Chettha Supyen, director of the Nation Poll and assistant rector of Navamindradhiraj University, said on Sunday he was confident the “Road to the Future: Election 2023 and Thailand’s Future” would produce very accurate results.

The survey was launched on March 10 and Nation Poll began sending out 1,000 volunteers to interview respondents nationwide.

The poll is being conducted in cooperation with the Institute of Future Studies for Development.