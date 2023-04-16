Jurin pleads with former Democrat supporters to return to the party

“I would like to send out a signal again,” Jurin said while campaigning for the seven Democrat candidates running for constituency seats in Surat Thani province.

“Apart from calling Democrat supporters in Surat Thani to come back to the party, I would like to call on Democrat supporters nationwide to keep supporting us and to unite to provide us with the strength to move forward as a sustainable institution working for a better Thailand,” Jurin told reporters in the province’s Muang district.

Jurin also urged people not to support vote buying. Politicians who buy votes will be corrupt if they win power and the country and its citizens will suffer in the long run, he said.