Jurin pleads with former Democrat supporters to return to the party
Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit on Sunday called on voters nationwide who have drifted away from the Democrats to return, so that Thailand's oldest political party can continue to function as a political institution.
“I would like to send out a signal again,” Jurin said while campaigning for the seven Democrat candidates running for constituency seats in Surat Thani province.
“Apart from calling Democrat supporters in Surat Thani to come back to the party, I would like to call on Democrat supporters nationwide to keep supporting us and to unite to provide us with the strength to move forward as a sustainable institution working for a better Thailand,” Jurin told reporters in the province’s Muang district.
Jurin also urged people not to support vote buying. Politicians who buy votes will be corrupt if they win power and the country and its citizens will suffer in the long run, he said.
The Democrats have achieved a lot during the past four years as a partner in the coalition government, including boosting exports despite the slump caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Jurin said Democrat rallies in Surat Thani’s Ban Na Doem and Wiang Sa districts on Saturday received strong support from residents.
The seven Democrat candidates for Surat Thani are Panu Sribussayakarn (Constituency 1), Wiwat Nilwatcharamanee (Constituency 2), Piyanat Jiraratthikul (Constituency 3), Somchart Praditporn (Constituency 4), Sinit Lertkrai (Constituency 5), Thirapat Pringsullaka (Constituency 6), and Tuangthong Praditporn (Constituency 7).