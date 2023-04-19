Move Forward’s Pita draws support from young and university educated voters: Poll

The survey was carried out among 39,687 respondents in eight zones and each of Bangkok’s 33 constituencies from April 7 to 12. The eight zones are the upper North, lower North, Central and West, East, upper Northeast, lower Northeast, 11 upper southern provinces and three southern border provinces.

By job, 39.08% of Pita’s supporters are self-employed, freelancers, or business owners, 24.49% are students (24.49%), 17.25% work at private firms, 11.97% are daily workers, 9.09% are state officials, and 1.44% are either housewives, unemployed, or retired.

Move Forward also trailed Pheu Thai in popularity for both the constituency and party-list elections. In both cases, the number of undecided voters surpassed those who support Move Forward.

For the party-list election, Pheu Thai was the choice of 35.75% of respondents, only slightly higher than the 32.27% who said they remained undecided. Move Forward was named by 16.02% of respondents as their choice for the party-list vote.

Its supporters were primarily young and educated: 36.19% were from 18 to 25 years of age, while 36.26% had bachelor’s degrees. The most common form of employment (31.47%) was self-employed, freelance, and business owner.

The number of undecided voters (32.49%) was also almost double the number of Move Forward supporters (15.66%) for the constituency election. Pheu Thai had the support of 35.23% of those surveyed.

Move Forward’s supporters in the constituency election are also predominantly young and educated: 36.31% are 18 to 25 years old, 39.43% have bachelor’s degrees, and the most common form of employment (31.61%) was self-employed, freelance or business owner.