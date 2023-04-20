'I am not a coup leader': Gen Prawit hits back at Pheu Thai rejection

Prawit was responding to questions about Pheu Thai’s refusal to ally with “coup leaders” in a new government after the May 14 general election.

Pheu Thai PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinawatra made clear earlier this week that her party is targeting a landslide election win and would not ally with the PPRP or the United Thai Nation Party and its PM candidate Prayut, as they are “former coup leaders”.

Many believe Prawit was the mastermind behind the 2014 military coup to oust the elected administration that was led by Yingluck Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s aunt.

Prayut, who led the coup as Army chief, was installed as prime minister by the junta or National Council for Peace and Order while Prawit – also a former Army chief – became deputy PM.

But a rift between the two former brothers-in-arms ahead of the election has seen Prawit repeatedly seek to shift blame for the coup to Prayut.

“I’m not a coup leader. I just helped PM Prayut with his work,” he insisted on Wednesday, echoing his remarks over the past few months.