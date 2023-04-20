Democrats will sweep the South and rebound in Bangkok: Jurin

The party, Thailand’s oldest, is intensifying its campaign in the South even as some recent opinion polls show it taking the lead in the region, he added.

“I personally believe southern people still support us and I’m confident the Democrats will make a comeback in the South,” Jurin said.

The surveys found a large number of voters are still undecided voters, while rival parties are also gaining ground in the South, Jurin explained, saying his party was focused on several constituencies and that he, the party’s secretary general and a former party leader were leading campaign efforts in the region.