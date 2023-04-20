Democrats will sweep the South and rebound in Bangkok: Jurin
The Democrats will sweep the South and reclaim their stronghold in the May 14 election, Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Thursday.
The party, Thailand’s oldest, is intensifying its campaign in the South even as some recent opinion polls show it taking the lead in the region, he added.
“I personally believe southern people still support us and I’m confident the Democrats will make a comeback in the South,” Jurin said.
The surveys found a large number of voters are still undecided voters, while rival parties are also gaining ground in the South, Jurin explained, saying his party was focused on several constituencies and that he, the party’s secretary general and a former party leader were leading campaign efforts in the region.
The South had been a Democrat stronghold until the 2019 election when it won just 22 of the region’s 50 seats. Three other parties – Palang Pracharath Party, Prachachart and Bhumjaithai – won the rest.
There will be 58 House seats up for grabs in the May 14 election.
Jurin said his party’s popularity was also improving in Bangkok due to the strength of its campaign led by Democrat deputy leader Ongart Klampaiboon, and high-profile candidates Suchatvee Suwansawat and Watanya Bunnag. (Watanya is the wife of Nation Group CEO Sine Bunnag.)
Bangkok had been a stronghold for the Democrats but the party failed to win a single seat in the capital in the 2019 election.
Jurin said the party was optimistic about its prospects in Bangkok on May 14. Ongart, Suchatvee and Watanya have been constantly crisscrossing the city to drum up support, he added.
“Although Democrats won no Bangkok seats in the 2019 election, we’re fighting our best in every constituency for this election,” he said. I believe we will win seats on the Thonburi and Bangkok sides.”