Paetongtarn criticised for using ‘coup rhetoric’ by senior UTPN member

UTNP coordinator Himalai Phiewphan criticised Paetongarn for statements she made on Wednesday clarifying that she and Pheu Thai would not join a coalition government with coup leaders.

On Wednesday, Paetongtarn said Pheu Thai’s slight drop in support in recent opinion polls might be the result of her not being clear enough that she would not join a coalition government with former coup leaders.

“About the next coalition government, I want everybody to look at my face – it certainly does not show that I liked the two recent coups,” she explained. “I have not answered the question of forming a coalition government clearly yet, because I treat voters and this nation with respect. I also didn’t answer these questions because the election has not been held yet.”

“But if you ask if I would like to join hands with people who are not on the side of democracy and who staged two coups, I will say that people should know the answer well,” she added.