Korn powers ahead with attack on energy minister, electricity bills

As the deputy prime minister in charge of the Finance Ministry, Supattanapong has the power to restructure the production costs of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat), Korn said.

“He can help with Egat’s cost structure, instead of passing on the burden to the people,” he said.

Korn, formerly a key Democrat figure, is now the Chart Pattana Kla Party leader and its prime ministerial candidate.

Supattanapong earlier disputed Korn’s suggestion that the fuel tariff (FT) used in the calculation of electricity costs should be reduced from the current 0.93 baht per unit to zero for the three-month hot season.

Supattanapong argued that the FT was the cost of fuel used in power generation.

The government is focusing on helping vulnerable groups because it costs too much to subsidise everyone, he added. Korn dismissed this argument.

