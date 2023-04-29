Election Commission reminds overseas voters of ballot-casting process
With overseas voting for Thailand’s 2023 general election ending on Tuesday, the Election Commission is reminding overseas voters of the process they must follow to cast ballots.
They can vote in person or by mail, the commission said.
If they vote in person, they will be given two envelopes – a small and a large one – at polling stations, it said. The small envelope is for marked ballots and they must be given to polling station officials. The larger envelopes are for copies of passports and identification cards and must be given to staff at Thai embassies or consulates in the country where the ballots are handed over.
Both envelopes must be signed by the voter, the commission said.
Polling stations and times for voting have been announced by embassies or consulates in each country.
For voting by mail, embassies or consulates will send ballots and instruction documents to the address each voter provided.
Voters must deliver their marked ballots and copies of their identifying documents, such as their passport, identification card, and driving license, to the Thai embassy or consulate in their country of residence by May 2.
Each foreign country has a unique voting venue and time frame for voting, the commission said.
In some countries, voting is only possible by mail, while in others, polling places are located at sites where there are many Thai workers, it said.
Voters can get more information on the websites of the Thai embassy or consulate in their country of residence, the commission said.