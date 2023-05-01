Thailand needs a new charter that bans coups, says Sudarat

She explained that parties’ populist policies would see the country trapped in the vicious cycle of corruption and later coups by “good people”.

Hence, she said, Thai Sang Thai will propose a change in politics by including the people in the writing of a new charter.

She said the only way Thailand can exit this vicious cycle is by returning the mandate to the people by electing a new CDA, which will draft and lay down new political rules for parties to employ in future contests.

Sudarat added that the new constitution should effectively prevent coups and ensure it is not abolished again. Independent organisations under the new charter should also fall under the purview of the public.

She added that her party will not allow itself to become a stepping stone for any dictator and would never serve as a nominee for anyone. “Our big boss is the people,” she declared.