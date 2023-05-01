Thailand needs a new charter that bans coups, says Sudarat
Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan Monday vowed to push for a new charter writing after the election so that no more coups could take place in Thailand.
In a press meeting at the party’s headquarters, Sudarat said her last political mission will be to prevent future coups by pushing for a new charter drafting assembly (CDA).
Sudarat, who is also the PM candidate of her party, held a press conference to mark her 62nd birthday, with Thai Sang Thai Party members and executives at hand to wish her a happy birthday.
The politician was once a core member of the Pheu Thai Party before she jumped ship to form her own party.
The reason she gave for pushing to rewrite the charter was that the May 14 election is still being contested along polarised lines and would remain a breeding ground for more coups.
She said this election is seeing the largest amount of money in Thailand’s political history being spent, both in the form of vote buying and handout promises. Such practices, she said, were an insult to the people.
“This election is the final battle between two polar opposites, and neither side can afford to lose. So once the election is completed, the war will continue, leading to future conflicts and providing grounds for coups again,” she said. “But Thai Sang Thai will not let this happen.”
She explained that parties’ populist policies would see the country trapped in the vicious cycle of corruption and later coups by “good people”.
Hence, she said, Thai Sang Thai will propose a change in politics by including the people in the writing of a new charter.
She said the only way Thailand can exit this vicious cycle is by returning the mandate to the people by electing a new CDA, which will draft and lay down new political rules for parties to employ in future contests.
Sudarat added that the new constitution should effectively prevent coups and ensure it is not abolished again. Independent organisations under the new charter should also fall under the purview of the public.
She added that her party will not allow itself to become a stepping stone for any dictator and would never serve as a nominee for anyone. “Our big boss is the people,” she declared.