Ruling party debuts telemedicine pledge in video starring General Prawit
The ruling Palang Pracharath Party on Wednesday pledged to expand telemedicine to every corner of the country so all Thais can receive swift and convenient medical services.
It released a video on its Facebook page titled “Uncle Pom takes you to the doctor, delivers medicine to you”. ”Uncle Pom” refers to the party's leader and candidate for prime minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan.
The party said its telemedicine policy will save patients from having to travel to see a doctor in person, as well as the time waiting for treatment in hospitals.
If the ruling party regains power, Prawit will immediately roll out telemedicine across the country, allowing patients to meet doctors no matter where they live, the video says.
Telemedicine will make medical services accessible to all Thais, even those living in remote areas, Prawit says in the clip.