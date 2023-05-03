Ruling party debuts telemedicine pledge in video starring General Prawit

It released a video on its Facebook page titled “Uncle Pom takes you to the doctor, delivers medicine to you”. ”Uncle Pom” refers to the party's leader and candidate for prime minister, General Prawit Wongsuwan.

The party said its telemedicine policy will save patients from having to travel to see a doctor in person, as well as the time waiting for treatment in hospitals.

If the ruling party regains power, Prawit will immediately roll out telemedicine across the country, allowing patients to meet doctors no matter where they live, the video says.