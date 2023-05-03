Momentum shifts to Move Forward, Pita now top choice for PM: Poll

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat surpassed Pheu Thai rival Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the top choice for PM in the third and final nationwide poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) before the May 14 election.

Pita took a more than six percentage point lead over Paetongtarn in the survey conducted from April 24 to 28.

He was the top choice of 35.44% of the 2,500 eligible voters surveyed nationwide.

Paetongtarn, who had held a commanding lead, slipped to 29.20% support.

Incumbent Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha – running as the prime ministerial candidate for the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) – was a distant third, with 14.84% of respondents selecting him as their top choice.