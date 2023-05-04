Move Forward ready to form government, says Pita after encouraging survey results

He was responding to results of recent public surveys that showed Move Forward would win 160 out of 500 MP seats up for grabs and that he was the most popular candidate to become the next prime minister.

When asked if he was confident his party would win as many as 160 seats in the House of Representatives, Pita said: “I am increasingly confident and we aim to realise [that figure] so that we can lead a coalition to form [a new] government.”

He said that Move Forward had come this far because of its clear standpoint not to work with political parties linked to “the uncles” – a reference to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Premier Prawit Wongsuwan – in addition to the party’s 300 policy platforms and hardworking candidates, which make it ready to run the country.

When asked to comment on recent poll results that he is the most popular PM candidate, Pita said he is “increasingly ready” for the job. He thanked the party’s supporters and election candidates for the favourable poll results.

“We have come too far to lose. We will not slow down and we will not be careless. We will work harder and visit the constituents more than before.”