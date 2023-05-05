Focus on digital economy crucial for Thailand’s growth, political parties say

Worawut Ounjai, Chart Pattana Kla Party deputy leader, said e-commerce has played an important role in Thailand's economy over the past 20 years.

"China initiated e-commerce to penetrate the global market and boost the potential of small businesses," he said.

He urged the government to develop the e-commerce ecosystem, which consists of platforms, e-money, logistics and e-data.

However, he warned the government to balance the development of all elements, otherwise it could lead to difficulties, such as oversupply.

"E-commerce is not only about developing a website. Its ecosystem is also necessary," he said. "If the government can do so, small firms will be able to operate businesses similar to large ones."

He said e-data is crucial for achieving success in e-commerce. He added that the government should invest in e-data as the private sector alone cannot do so.

"E-data development can cost up to 70 billion baht, which is too much for private agencies," he said, adding that big data and digital government are necessary for e-data development.

He advised the government to promote its e-commerce platform in CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) and launch the national travel booking platform.

"Also, the government should create awareness on the personal data protection act as only a few people understood about this act," he added.