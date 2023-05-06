Deputy PM says he is praying the election delivers a majority government

He also insisted he was not encouraging the formation of such a government.

His comments on Wednesday sparked criticism that a minority government would be disrespectful to the majority of voters in the upcoming election.

Under parliamentary systems, minority governments are commonplace. They require the party that wins the most seats to gain the support of MPs from at least one more political party to pass legislation.

In Thailand, however, the term “minority government” is being used to describe a scenario in which a party that fails to win the most seats in the Lower House turns to members of the unelected Senate for support.

This scenario sparked heated opposition from academics and politicians, who warned it could spark a renewal of political conflict.

Wissanu explained on Saturday that his comment on the possibility of a minority government was made while answering questions from reporters about the possibility of a political vacuum or deadlock emerging after the election.

“I was asked by the media if a minority government could be set up. If I said ‘No’, that would be a lie. But I explained that it was not a suitable choice,” Wissanu said on Saturday.

“I pray for a majority government to be set up for the sake of peace, stability and sustainability,” he added.

Wissanu said that in Wednesday’s interview with the media, he stressed that the next government should have majority control in the House of Representatives.