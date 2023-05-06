Deputy PM says he is praying the election delivers a majority government
Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Saturday that he was not intending to send a political signal last Wednesday when he mentioned the possibility of a minority government emerging after the May 14 general election.
He also insisted he was not encouraging the formation of such a government.
His comments on Wednesday sparked criticism that a minority government would be disrespectful to the majority of voters in the upcoming election.
Under parliamentary systems, minority governments are commonplace. They require the party that wins the most seats to gain the support of MPs from at least one more political party to pass legislation.
In Thailand, however, the term “minority government” is being used to describe a scenario in which a party that fails to win the most seats in the Lower House turns to members of the unelected Senate for support.
This scenario sparked heated opposition from academics and politicians, who warned it could spark a renewal of political conflict.
Wissanu explained on Saturday that his comment on the possibility of a minority government was made while answering questions from reporters about the possibility of a political vacuum or deadlock emerging after the election.
“I was asked by the media if a minority government could be set up. If I said ‘No’, that would be a lie. But I explained that it was not a suitable choice,” Wissanu said on Saturday.
“I pray for a majority government to be set up for the sake of peace, stability and sustainability,” he added.
Wissanu said that in Wednesday’s interview with the media, he stressed that the next government should have majority control in the House of Representatives.
“All political parties agree that there must be a majority government. That’s the principle. But in case of a deadlock, a minority government will emerge as the only option,” he said.
“The problem is you need to nominate the prime minister first. You may be a minority government, but you need to get majority support from Parliament [both Houses] or you can’t form a government,” he explained.
Wissanu, who is in charge of the government’s legal affairs, is often asked by the media to comment on legal issues.
In his interview on Wednesday, the deputy PM said a minority government should be the last resort, although he added that a minority government may turn into a majority government through negotiations.
He said a minority government would unlikely last for long. After a prime minister is elected, the Lower House will deliberate on the budget bill. A majority of MPs will be required to pass it.