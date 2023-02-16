House dissolution decision should wait till next month: deputy PM

Wissanu has said that the number of House seats allocated to some provinces, especially border provinces where many stateless residents live, will have to be re-calculated if stateless people are excluded from the population.

The EC has assigned its provincial election committees to draw boundaries of constituencies in their provinces to fit the number of seats allocated to each one.

Following mounting criticism, however, the EC met on Monday to discuss whether to count stateless people as part of the population for determining the distribution of House seats. The EC decided at a second meeting on Tuesday to ask the Constitutional Court to interpret the term “citizen”.

Wissanu said on Thursday he expects the court to decide swiftly because it knows how important the issue is. It is possible, however, that the court will dismiss the case on grounds that no problem has occurred yet, he added.

The pending legal decision will not delay the drawing of constituency boundaries, Wissanu said.

The EC can proceed with the process and adjust the boundaries if the court rules that stateless residents of Thailand should not be counted as citizens, he said.

“Thailand has 400 constituencies and 300 will not have to be redrawn. The issue will have an impact but not much of one,” he explained.

Political parties are squabbling much more over the boundaries of constituencies because changes to them could determine who wins them.

