Polling station in Nonthaburi declared a hazard to drivers
Polling station no. 23 in Nonthaburi's constituency 2 was declared unsafe for local motorists on Thursday.
The station is located in Soi Tiwanon 3 in Nonthaburi's Mueang district but covers half of the two-lane road, and there are no lighting or signposts.
The traffic on Soi Tiwanon 3 became difficult as motorists were forced to brake sharply 2-3 metres from the polling station before driving round it.
A few glitches occurred during the advance voting on May 7, such as the link from the QR code failing to respond due to the high volume of users and crowding that resulted in long queues in searing heat.
However, the Election Commission promised to do its best to facilitate voters during the upcoming general election on Sunday (May 14).