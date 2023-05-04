EC shows off model polling station
The Election Commission (EC) demonstrated the preparation of a properly equipped polling station and how to cast a vote to the press at its office in Bangkok's Lak Si district on Wednesday.
This move aims to ensure transparency in the general election process. The election is scheduled for May 14.
The polling station consists of several important elements:
• Nine polling station officers
• One security officer
• Political party representatives
• Announcement boards
• At least three voting booths placed at least 0.5 metres apart and at least 1 metre away from the wall. Ropes are used to partition off voting booths to prevent people from walking behind others.
• Two ballot boxes (One for constituency MP candidate ballots and another for party-list MP candidate ballots)
• Vinyl banners introducing constituency and party-list MP candidates