EC shows off model polling station

The polling station consists of several important elements:

• Nine polling station officers

• One security officer

• Political party representatives

• Announcement boards

• At least three voting booths placed at least 0.5 metres apart and at least 1 metre away from the wall. Ropes are used to partition off voting booths to prevent people from walking behind others.

• Two ballot boxes (One for constituency MP candidate ballots and another for party-list MP candidate ballots)

• Vinyl banners introducing constituency and party-list MP candidates