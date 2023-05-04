Prawit unfazed by plunging ratings as PM candidate, eyes 300 seats

Speaking to reporters at the party head office on Thursday, Prawit, who appeared to be in a good mood, said he would not mind if other parties shunned his party in forming the next coalition government.

“It’s fine. If they don’t want to form a coalition with me, I can work alone. If I win more than 300 MPs, why should I need other parties as partners?” Prawit said.

He was apparently referring to announcements by the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties that they would not work in a coalition which included Palang Pracharath.