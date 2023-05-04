Analysis: Move Forward’s rise could be a step back to 2019

Nida director Suwicha Pao-aree said the rising popularity of the Move Forward Party is drawing votes away from its fellow opposition party, Pheu Thai, and this could help their archrival, the Untied Thai Nation Party, win more constituency MPs.

He made the comment on Wednesday, after Nida Poll released its third and final nationwide survey of eligible voters before the May 14 election.

The latest survey indicated that the Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties are on track to win more than 250 House seats between them.

Suwicha said that despite its rising popularity, Move Forward will not be popular enough to beat Pheu Thai candidates in many constituencies.