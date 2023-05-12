Pheu Thai’s Srettha rules out working with Prayut and Prawit

In his interview with Voice of America (VOA), the property tycoon-turned-politician said: “The idea of me working with them in the same government, sitting in the same Cabinet … I can't see myself doing that.”

“I don't believe in military coups,” he said.

General Prayut, while serving as the Army commander-in-chief, had staged a military coup in May 2014 that overthrew a Pheu Thai-led government. He later became prime minister in a post-coup junta, which included General Prawit as the defence minister.

In the previous election in March 2019, Prayut was nominated as the sole PM candidate of the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party, which managed to form the current coalition government. Palang Pracharath is now led by Prawit.

Srettha said he wants to be a prime minister who can make huge difference to Thai society economically and socially.

“If the environment is not conducive for me to do that, I would gladly turn down the position of prime minister,” he said. “I want to be prime minister, but not just for the sake of being a prime minister.”

