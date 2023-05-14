‘Dead man voting’: Chuwit presents evidence in attack against EC
Chuwit Kamolvisit, Thailand’s top whistleblower, claimed that he called a list of voters in Bangkok on Sunday afternoon and learned that they had sold their votes.
He also claimed that he had learned about deceased people still being listed as eligible voters.
Earlier in the day, the former politician had told reporters that he has received more than 100 complaints of attempts to buy votes in many provinces.
Upon returning to his office on Sunday afternoon, Chuwit held up a list of voters in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district who had allegedly sold their votes.
The list included names, addresses, mobile phone numbers and the numbers the voters were allegedly paid to vote for.
Chuwit then randomly chose a number from the list and placed a call using the phone’s speaker system. When the call was answered, he asked the man on the other side if he had been paid and the man said he was given 500 baht.
He then called a few more numbers and they all admitted to having been paid between 500 and 1,000 baht for their votes.
Chuwit also told reporters that he had managed to get a list of eligible voters from a household in Chiayaphum, which showed that a family member who had died 10 years ago was still an eligible voter.
The list had been mailed to the family by the provincial election committee, and a member of the family sent a copy of the list to Chuwit.
The family member said he feared the names of the deceased may be used to cast “ghost votes” in favour of certain candidates.
Chuwit said this list was clear evidence that the Election Commission had erred in its preparations. He said he would later forward the list of alleged vote sellers and deceased voters to the police and the EC.