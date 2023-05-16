Election results show a strong message from Thai voters, say analysts

Speaking exclusively to The Nation, academics and observers offer their insights and perspectives on the May 14 election, and the way ahead for the next government headed by Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

As the unofficial vote count of the general election points to a pivotal swing in Thai politics, academics were unanimous in one opinion, expressed eloquently by Assoc Prof Jade Donavanik: “It is time for Thailand to move forward to a new chapter.”

Jade, who is chairman of the Faculty of Law at the College of Asian Scholars, said: “The record turnout of voters shows that Thai people of all generations nationwide have now uniformly taken power back in their own hands and they are enthusiastic to exercise their right. Sitting back and doing nothing will not make a change.”

Assoc Prof Aat Pisanwanich, director of the Centre for International Trade Studies, University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), said: “Thai people are fed up and they were not satisfied with the previous administration."

“Move Forward Party has clearly announced its policies boldly and directly, and that is what the public wants to hear,” he added.

The Pita administration is expected to push for massive changes in Thai politics and society.

Move Forward leader and the party's PM candidate Pita announced on Monday (May 15) his plan to partner Pheu Thai and four other parties to ensure the junta-appointed Senate does not block their government formation.

The alliance, which also includes Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Thai Liberal and Fair parties, will give the coalition 309 seats. However, that number will still be short of the 376 seats needed to ensure Pita gets the top job.