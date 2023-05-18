Move Forward announces a coalition government with 8 parties and 313 MP seats, nominating Pita as their PM candidate

The eight-party coalition comprises Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai, and Peu Thai Ruamphalang parties.

Pita said during the press conference that all parties are required to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its details set to be released by Monday.

He added that he would form a committee to efficiently carry on the jobs of the previous government.