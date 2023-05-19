No reference to Article 112 in government coalition MoU, says new ally

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Thursday that the MoU would include details of their policies and the direction they will pursue when they take the helm.

Move Forward had announced its partnership with seven parties — Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Plung Sungkom Mai, Peu Thai Ruamphalang, and Fair — to form a coalition government after the election results are declared.

Fair Party’s secretary-general, Kanawee Suebsaeng, the only MP of that party, said that so far, the issue of Article 112 of the criminal code pertaining to lese majeste has not been mentioned as the MoU would confine itself to the framework of the coalition.