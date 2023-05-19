No reference to Article 112 in government coalition MoU, says new ally
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) drawn up by the Move Forward Party and its partners has no reference to the lese majeste law in order to ensure the government’s stability, a coalition ally revealed on Friday.
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Thursday that the MoU would include details of their policies and the direction they will pursue when they take the helm.
Move Forward had announced its partnership with seven parties — Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Thai Liberal, Prachachart, Plung Sungkom Mai, Peu Thai Ruamphalang, and Fair — to form a coalition government after the election results are declared.
Fair Party’s secretary-general, Kanawee Suebsaeng, the only MP of that party, said that so far, the issue of Article 112 of the criminal code pertaining to lese majeste has not been mentioned as the MoU would confine itself to the framework of the coalition.
He emphasised that the MoU was aimed at being easily understandable and comprehensive, without being overly focused on any one issue.
A meeting of Fair Party executives is being held on Friday to decide what requests it would make in negotiations with the other parties, he said.
Kanawee noted that another meeting between the eight parties would take place before the specifics of the MoU are released.
He firmly denied rumours that his party is seeking a ministerial position, saying that Move Forward would decide on the role for his party.
Fair Party, known in Thai as “Pen Tham”, won one seat in the general election. However, the party has been invited by Move Forward to join the coalition.
Details of the coalition MoU will be made public on May 22 at around 4pm - the same date and time as Thailand's last military coup in 2014